When will the government shutdown start?

By Katherine Rodriguez
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The government shutdown will begin Thursday, Sept. 30, at midnight, when government funding expires, if Congress does not strike a deal to settle the debt limit. Although the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the government through December, legislators tied the funding bill to a provision that would address the nation’s debt ceiling.

Comments / 0

The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

'Nuclear option': Biden says Democrats may suspend filibuster to raise debt ceiling

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that Democrats could use the "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering their plan to raise the debt ceiling. "Oh, I think that’s a real possibility," Biden told reporters on the White House’s South Lawn about the possibility of a "nuclear option" to prevent Republicans from filibustering the vote to raise the debt ceiling.
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
ABC13 Houston

How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers have averted a partial government shutdown before the U.S. was set to run out of money Friday. Government shutdowns have far-reaching consequences beyond Washington and can affect a large swath of Americans, from new home buyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.
The Week

Senate Republicans block bill to avert government shutdown

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure passed by the House last week that would fund the government and suspend the federal debt ceiling. Before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the GOP does not want Democrats and President Biden to have the ability to spend more money as they pursue their policy changes. "We will support a clean continuing resolution that will prevent a government shutdown," McConnell said. "We will not provide Republican votes for raising the debt limit."
SFGate

Congress juggles agenda to avert government shutdown and default

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are running up against multiple critically important deadlines as they navigate a fraught political landscape where any misstep could have dire consequences for the national economy and President Joe Biden's legacy. While some of the worst-case scenarios -- a government shutdown, a federal default or...
WLWT 5

Office of Management and Budget prepares for possible government shutdown

The government is due to run out of funding on Sept. 30 without congressional action, so it's about that time again. When the U.S. government is within seven days of a potential shutdown, no matter the circumstances or state of play in funding negotiations, the Office of Management and Budget begins its standard shutdown planning protocol, reminding government agencies of the steps they should prepare to take.
eenews.net

Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
NJ.com

