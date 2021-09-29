Space of the Week: Sarah Sherman Samuel's Basement Guest Room Makeover—and the One 'Easy' Project She Always Leaves to the Pros

At the start of the pandemic, interior designer Leanne Ford and family made a big decision: leave Los Angeles, where her husband Erik's clothing company, Buck Mason, is based, and return home to Pittsburgh to be close to extended family. They packed up, purchased a 1900s house in a town outside the city, and got to work—not on the main house, but on the charming carriage house nestled on the property. The HGTV crew came along for the ride, filming the entire transformation for Leanne and her brother Steve's latest show, Home Again with the Fords. After oohing and aahing over the home's warm and rustic style (That open shelving! Those coffee-stained walls!), we were excited to learn that Ford, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel, was about to make it much easier for us to bring the same "country-meets-modern" aesthetic into our own homes.

