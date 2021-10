The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has rolled out a targeted national campaign in hopes of cracking down on fentanyl-related deaths. The awareness campaign, called “One Pill Can Kill,” comes amid a sharp increase in illegal sales of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, and a rise in fentanyl-related poisonings or overdoses. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is used to treat severe pain, but can be highly addictive.

