Angela Constance: ‘This is a public health emergency’

Inequalities exist across many areas of healthcare but are particularly evident in mental health settings, where healthcare professionals can restrict choices to hospital stays and treatments. Racism, as well as socioeconomic inequalities, which more frequently affect patients from certain ethnic groups, are also risk factors for the development of mental health conditions. This article reviews the evidence of how race affects mental health care, including access to services, diagnoses and treatments. It also highlights how black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) patients do experience different pathways into services and different treatments, particularly with antipsychotics, when compared with white British patients. Gaps in the evidence are highlighted, particularly in relation to antidepressants, where information on the impact of ethnicity is not well understood. Opportunities for pharmacy staff to support patients to reduce inequalities are also discussed, alongside national initiatives.
