Health Services

Angela Constance: ‘This is a public health emergency’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland, the majority resulting from use of opioids or benzodiazepines, rose to more than 1,300 — its highest annual number since records began. It was a situation that Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said was “unacceptable” and “shameful”, becoming something of a political football in Holyrood.

NHS could save £1.9bn annually with 25% increase in pharmacy funding, says multiples body

The NHS in England could save £1.9bn per year by investing an additional £656m into community pharmacy, pharmacy representatives have told the government. The return on investment would come from saving 8.5 million GP appointments, releasing 2 million hospital bed days and identifying an estimated 5.5 million patients with undiagnosed hypertension.
Racial and ethnic disparities in mental health care

Inequalities exist across many areas of healthcare but are particularly evident in mental health settings, where healthcare professionals can restrict choices to hospital stays and treatments. Racism, as well as socioeconomic inequalities, which more frequently affect patients from certain ethnic groups, are also risk factors for the development of mental health conditions. This article reviews the evidence of how race affects mental health care, including access to services, diagnoses and treatments. It also highlights how black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) patients do experience different pathways into services and different treatments, particularly with antipsychotics, when compared with white British patients. Gaps in the evidence are highlighted, particularly in relation to antidepressants, where information on the impact of ethnicity is not well understood. Opportunities for pharmacy staff to support patients to reduce inequalities are also discussed, alongside national initiatives.
Nicola Sturgeon
Angela Constance
Storm Lake Times

Editorial: Ensuring public health

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center set an important local marker for public health in requiring that its employees get vaccinated against Covid-19. BVRMC joins other health care providers and, notably, Tyson Foods in demanding that workers get vaccinated over the next couple months. The mandates come after the Food and Drug Administration certified the safety and efficacy of the three vaccines available in Iowa, and lifted emergency authorization.
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Will this be the future of public health?

It has been a long time since the answer to fighting disease was leading a clean and religious life. Science searched for a different answer through testing, analysis and finally, law. Early on, America was aware that there was a possibility that something other than birds were the cause of the spread of disease. Our leaders understood the need for an organized way of stopping disease. They couldn’t do it themselves. Today we have the Department of Health. Those were smart politicians. Where are today’s smart politicians? Many republicans’ states have neutered science and the department of health. These non-medically trained politicians have taken over the job of protecting us because they think they understand public health better than the people at the health department. They are failing us! People who grew the excellence of our health care system have now, by new laws, lost their authority and are being physically threatened. You cannot build an army, send it out to defeat the enemy, and take away their rifles. The public health department used to have the authority to isolate sick people getting off the boats at Ellis Island and to hang a “quarantine” sign in your window. Now misguided people can cough in someone’s face because it’s their “right”. We built America because we protected ourselves from disease. Many republican states have passed new laws preventing the use of masks to protect ourselves. The “right” to not wear a mask and to not get inoculated could back us up to the 16th century. There was a reason a doctor wore a mask in the delivery room. Ask grandma about it. Our grandparents knew better than to take our mom and dad to a politician when they got sick. Politicians don’t see the threat. Do politicians take their own kids to another politician when they get sick? If a politician goes to the doctor who requires them to wear a mask, do they demand their “right” to cough in their doctor’s face. Where are the doctors and nurses in congress?
BBC

Seven people may have brought Covid-19 into NI, experts say

Seven people who were exposed to Covid-19 but had neither symptoms nor were infectious may have brought the virus into Northern Ireland on 1 March 2020. Researchers at Queen's University Belfast suggest it took about 9.6 days for someone exposed to Covid to develop symptoms and become infectious. They said...
The Independent

UK to offer new vaccine shots to Novavax trial volunteers

Britain announced Friday that it will offer new vaccinations to thousands of people who volunteered for trials of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, which hasn't yet been approved for use in any country.Around 15,000 people in the U.K. got Novavax shots as part of a clinical trial. While the U.K. recognizes them as vaccinated, most countries don’t, meaning they can’t travel.Britain’s health department said more than 15,000 participants will be given two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. The government says it plans to expand the offer to about 6,000 U.K. participants in trials of other vaccines that also haven't...
fsunews.com

Misinformation is the next public health crisis

Someday, the pandemic will be a distant memory, but COVID-19 has caused lasting shifts in society as well. This goes beyond having a new seasonal disease to deal with — Americans have become fundamentally divided on the sources of scientific and political authority, and many of them do not trust each other at all. We have become overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information available to us, allowing deceptive content to slip through the cracks.
KPLC TV

Beauregard Health System expands emergency department

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Blueprints are underway for the newest expansion to Beauregard Health System. The hospital is expanding its emergency department to keep up with the growing demand for health care. Chief Developer and Resource Officer Kelli Broocks explains expansion is long over due. “The current emergency department...
The Independent

51 school children from Indian village in hospital with food poisoning after meal at headmaster’s residence

As many as 51 children in India's Chhattisgarh state were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after they consumed a meal at the school headmaster's house on Wednesday.The incident took place in Ansula village, located approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur, where 51 children and 10 adults were admitted to two hospitals after they complained of diarrhoea and vomiting.The event hosted by the principal was attended by locals, children from his school, as well as people from another educational institution.Nearly 100 people showed symptoms of food poisoning after attending a post-death ritual at the residence of the headmaster of...
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
