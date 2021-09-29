Giants signing troubled former Titans 1st-round pick to help on the O-Line
The Giants are desperate for help on the offensive line. If that wasn't clear before, it probably will be after Wednesday. Former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was spotted walking into the Giants facility before practice on Wednesday, one day after he participated in a workout with the team. Wilson is a troubled offensive tackle that has already been dumped by two different teams since being drafted in the first-round last year.
