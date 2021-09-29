Scranton police ask for help in locating suspects in triple stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles they say left the scene of a triple stabbing in Scranton. According to Scranton police, they responded to a report of a triple stabbing on Saturday in the Hill Section of the Electric City around 2:45 a.m. It happened near Buenzli Court and Vine Street. Police say the suspects left in two white vehicles that traveled down Mulberry Street.