The brutal ‘Squid Game’ from Netflix is already wreaking havoc around the world.

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Squid Game” — the warped new Netflix series that pits poor people against each other in a battle to the “death” — has already taken social media audiences hostage. 14 billion videos with the hashtag #SquidGame have appeared on TikTok since the show premiered Sept. 17 on Netflix. Now it’s...

