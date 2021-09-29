CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demon Slayer Breaks Huge Anime Record with Its Film's TV Debut

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is used to breaking records. Time and again, the anime has shattered every expectation put before it. Now, it seems the series' first movie has broken another record for itself, and it is a pretty big one all things considered. The report comes from Clover...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

