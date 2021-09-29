CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeepMind’s AI predicts almost exactly when and where it’s going to rain

By Will Douglas Heaven
MIT Technology Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst protein folding, now weather forecasting: London-based AI firm DeepMind is continuing its run applying deep learning to hard science problems. Working with the Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, DeepMind has developed a deep-learning tool called DGMR that can accurately predict the likelihood of rain in the next 90 minutes—one of weather forecasting’s toughest challenges.

