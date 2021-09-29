CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the area, with locally 2 to 4 inches in some areas. Much of this in a short amount of time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

