Jefferson Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1032 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Report of a minor flooded street in the Lakeview area. Use caution if traveling in this area for the next hour or two. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans and Lakefront Airport.

