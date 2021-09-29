1 person killed and two injured following a head-on-collision near Highway 20 and Marina Drive (Mendocino County, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday afternoon, one person was killed and two others received injuries following a head-on crash near Highway 20 and Marina Drive.

As per the initial information, the fatal collision took place at about 4:13 p.m. near Highway 20 and Marina Drive. The eastbound lane of Highway 20 was shut down while responders provided medical aid to three patients.

