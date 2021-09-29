Solskjaer eyes home wins to qualify

Manchester United have been forced into changes for Wednesday's Champions League game against Villarreal at Old Trafford, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka suspended after his red card away at Young Boys, and Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw set to miss out through injuries picked up last weekend against Aston Villa. That means...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at several Aston Villa players for their antics prior to Bruno Fernandes' injury-time penalty miss, as Manchester United sank to a shock 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had the chance to snatch a last-minute equaliser after Kortney Hause had handed the Villans...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embracing the pressure and underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.Having succeeded Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018, the Norwegian has overseen steady progress on the field and behind the scenes at Old Trafford.United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty shoot-out loss to Villarreal.Four months on the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded world-class David De Gea and matchwinner Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United secured a thrilling last-gasp Champions League comeback win against Villarreal. Having kicked off Group F with a shock late defeat at Young Boys, the Red Devils were facing the prospect of a third straight home...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United got 'lucky' in Wednesday's win over Villarreal. The Red Devils nabbed a 2-1 victory thanks to a 95th minute goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said: "Champions League Old Trafford is magic and sometimes history can help us. Tonight, Cristiano came...
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Jesse Lingard didn’t like coming off the bench against Villareal. Returning Manchester United frontmen Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard have been clicking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The pair has scored against West Ham earlier this month and recently against...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits dropping points at home is a concern. Saturday's draw with Everton followed defeat by Aston Villa last week. Solskjaer said, "Disappointed with the last two home games. "Villa and Everton here, one point in those two is below our standard. We should be...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotated his squad for Manchester United's recent Premier League clash against Everton, omitting Cristiano Ronaldo as one of five changes to the side that beat Villarreal in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time winner that night, but it was not enough to prevent the Portuguese superstar...
Wrexham could play their FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying tie at a neutral venue, if they are drawn at home. The Racecourse pitch will be re-turfed after hosting Chesterfield there in the National League on Tuesday, 5 October. Wrexham say work to improve the pitch during the off-season "failed to...
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United can still do late drama. A game they should have lost ended in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal thanks to a winner deep into stoppage time from Cristiano Ronaldo. It was one of those nights when United's No.7 seemed so much on the periphery that...
Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
Manchester United have matched an unenviable 50-year record after their 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford. Despite a favourable opening string of games, United have been criticised for their poor performances, scraping past teams their top-four rivals beat with conviction. Now, after the team conceded in their home draw...
Belgium and France go head to head in a UEFA Nations League semi-final on neutral soil in Italy, in what is a titanic meeting between FIFA’s current number one ranked international team and the reigning World Cup champions. The winner will progress to the Nations League final to face either...
Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
Watford’s hire-and-fire model for managers may be brutal but Craig Cathcart insists results show it works for the club.Xisco Munoz was shown the door this weekend following a 1-0 loss to Leeds, with the Spaniard given less than 10 months in charge despite guiding them to promotion last term. He left the Hornets 14th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games.Cathcart learned the news in a text message from his sister as he relaxed with family on Sunday, but though initially surprised the 32-year-old has become used to the process in his seven years at Vicarage...
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballIt’s been 20 years since THAT David Beckham free-kick against Greece Historic. 🙌#OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago, David Beckham sent the #ThreeLions to the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup! 🤩pic.twitter.com/R69z3x3R1C— England (@England) October 6, 2021Manchester United reminisced about Sir Bobby Charlton’s debut.A true football 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 👑65 years ago, Sir Bobby Charlton made his United debut 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/p2JwY1KlOu— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2021Preparations continued for international duty.🇺🇾💪⚽️ Entrenamiento.🇺🇾💪⚽️Training.@AUFOficial pic.twitter.com/vDiMVqk3Zw— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial)...
