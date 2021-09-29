CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Do Reeling Eagles Have Any Shot Against Desperate Chiefs (Or Against Anyone?)

By Andrew Abate
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember when the Eagles cruised past the Falcons fairly effortlessly on opening day, the defense looked like an elite unit, Jalen Hurts looked like a smart and exciting quarterback, and Nick Sirianni appeared to be a fresh creative mind? That was 17 days ago, but it feels like 17 years ago.

www.phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 2

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Why the Eagles could spring a surprise upset against the Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Former Eagles head coach Andy Reid will return to the Linc for the first time since 2013, his first season with Kansas City after finishing 4-12 in his final year in Philadelphia in 2012. First-year...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Why Miles Sanders Should Bounce Back in Week 4

Monday night in Dallas was the definite low point of this early season for the Eagles. From the opening kickoff, the Eagles were dominated on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts and the offense did not score an offensive touchdown until halfway through the third quarter. Among other things, one of the most concerning trends of the night was the blatant misuse of Miles Sanders. Sanders ended the game with 2 rushing attempts for 27 yards. Some may argue that the reason why he didn’t get much run in this game was because the Eagles fell down by so much early and needed to continue to pass the ball to have a chance to come back. While this is partially true, the Eagles were only down by a touchdown halfway through the second quarter and only down 2 possessions at half time. After receiving his only 2 carries in the first half, Sanders didn’t receive a single carry in the second half.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Disappointing, But Expected

Awful. Horrendous. Disastrous. These are just some of the words to describe the Eagles’ Monday Night debacle in Dallas. The feeling with all Eagles fans currently is just disappointed. Following a dominant week one win in Atlanta, the Eagles have lost back-to-back games against the 49ers and Cowboys. Both games have sucked the soul right out of all the fans. While the first three weeks of the season have been disappointing, the outcomes should have been expected.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Corey Clement
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Chiefs#Chargers#American Football#Cowboys#Gameplans
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
707
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy