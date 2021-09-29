Deal: Greys Has the Ideal Slipper/Boot Hybrid for Fall

The onset of fall brings a number of exciting things: crisp leaves, cozy drinks, cheerful holidays, and, of course, fall fashion. I'll be honest—the latter is the thing I look forward to most. Can you blame me? Fall fashion feels as if it’s in a renaissance, so to speak. The trends, street style, popular handbag brands, and rising designers are making the prospect of dressing up this season even more exciting. And no other trend has received a reinvigorating jolt quite like knee-high boots. Since last year, these boots have reigned supreme on runways, and we’re betting big this versatile boot trend is bound to take over the streets in no time, which is why we’ve rounded up the 49 best knee-high boots to shop right now. No matter your style or budget, there’s a pair of knee-high boots out there for you to slip into this fall.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO