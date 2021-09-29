CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Dalton State College remains among the top schools in the South according to U.S. News and World Report

By Submitted by Dalton State College
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton State College is ranked among the top 27 public schools in the South, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges annual report. The college also received a No. 21 ranking in Social Mobility, which measures the success of students who receive the federal Pell Grant, and is listed on the Best Regional Colleges South ranking. This is the second consecutive year the college has been recognized in the South rankings for Top Public Schools, Social Mobility and Best Regional Colleges.

