Voters in the Petersburg borough will decide whether to authorize bonding for 7.8 million dollars to pay for a renovation of the hydroelectric power plant at Blind Slough and an additional backup diesel generator at Scow Bay. The debt would be repaid with revenue from Petersburg Municipal Power and Light, which will have to increase the cost of electricity. Petersburg’s utility director Karl Hagerman says electric rates would have to go up even more if Blind Slough is not renovated and it fails eventually. He answered questions on the ballot question from Chris Basinger of the Petersburg Pilot and KFSK’s Joe Viechnicki.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 13 DAYS AGO