5 Spooky Homes You Can Visit — and Even Stay Overnight (If You Dare)

Autumn in Tennessee is one of the most beautiful seasons here in the American South, but even in the Volunteer State, there are some better places to go than others if you’re looking to peek at the fall foliage. Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is located in Coffee County, Tennessee, and though it is a historic spot in its own right, it’s also one of the best spots to view fall foliage in the greater state. Learn more about the history of this famed locale below, and plan a trip this autumn!

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO