BACK THEN: County Board looked to remove hospital administrator 20 years ago

20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 2001. Meeker County Memorial Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson has 10 days to decide whether he will resign. The MCMH board of Directors and Meeker County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning to discuss and vote on a termination agreement made to Johnson about two weeks ago. But Johnson, administrator at MCMH for the past 15 years, appears ready to do what it takes to keep his job. “I want to continue to work here. It’s a great place to work … I am committed to working on any problem we may identify, heal any broken relationship that now exists and work together in the best interest of serving the health-care needs of this community.” Johnson’s comments received a standing ovation from most in the crowd gathered in the county board chambers at Meeker County Courthouse, but they were followed by a 7-1 vote from the hospital board to extend the offer of a termination pack to Johnson.