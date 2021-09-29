CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker County, MN

BACK THEN: County Board looked to remove hospital administrator 20 years ago

crowrivermedia.com
 8 days ago

20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 2001. Meeker County Memorial Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson has 10 days to decide whether he will resign. The MCMH board of Directors and Meeker County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning to discuss and vote on a termination agreement made to Johnson about two weeks ago. But Johnson, administrator at MCMH for the past 15 years, appears ready to do what it takes to keep his job. “I want to continue to work here. It’s a great place to work … I am committed to working on any problem we may identify, heal any broken relationship that now exists and work together in the best interest of serving the health-care needs of this community.” Johnson’s comments received a standing ovation from most in the crowd gathered in the county board chambers at Meeker County Courthouse, but they were followed by a 7-1 vote from the hospital board to extend the offer of a termination pack to Johnson.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Government
Meeker County, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Alabama State
City
Litchfield, MN
City
Crookston, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
Litchfield, MN
Government
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#County Attorney#County Board#Mcmh#The Hospital Board#The U S Army#American#British#Philippine#Acgc High School
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy