Compulsory Licensing and March-in Rights in COVID-19 Vaccine Production

By Keith McWha
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussions of a waiver by the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding certain intellectual property protections for prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19 have once again put a spotlight on compulsory licensing and march-in rights. Undeniably the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and the way we do things. However, discussions of compulsory licensing and march-in rights are not new. In the U.S., laws historically have been enacted that affect intellectual property rights during times when the need for technology was of utmost importance.

