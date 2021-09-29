Compulsory Licensing and March-in Rights in COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Discussions of a waiver by the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding certain intellectual property protections for prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19 have once again put a spotlight on compulsory licensing and march-in rights. Undeniably the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and the way we do things. However, discussions of compulsory licensing and march-in rights are not new. In the U.S., laws historically have been enacted that affect intellectual property rights during times when the need for technology was of utmost importance.www.law.com
Comments / 0