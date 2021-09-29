Compulsory Licensing and March-in Rights in COVID-19 Vaccine Production

If you pay attention to the news, employer workplace COVID vaccine mandates would seem to be all the rage these days. While the reality is that less than 1/5 of all workplaces were mandating COVID vaccines as a condition of employment for their employees as of late August, even after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine about five weeks ago, there’s no denying that many employers all across the United States have had legitimate internal conversations about whether the decision to mandate the vaccine is the right one for their workforce and about the multitude of important variables—cutting both for and against a mandate – to consider in making that determination. Depending on what happens in the coming weeks and months with the now-expected emergency temporary standard (ETS) from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandating that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated or undergo at least weekly testing, there are likely to be even more of those conversations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO