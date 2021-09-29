CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Expands Label for Cetuximab Plus Encorafenib for BRAF V600E+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Following Prior Therapy

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has expanded the label for cetuximab/encorafenib for the treatment of patients with previously treated BRAF V600E–positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The label for cetuximab (Erbitux) and encorafenib (Braftovi) has expanded for adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation detected through an FDA-approved test, according to a press release from drug developer Eli Lilly.1.

