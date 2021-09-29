Catastrophic floods shaped Mars more than previously thought, scientists suggest
Catastrophic floods from overflowing lakes on early Mars may have carved out many of the Red Planet's valleys, a new study finds. Although Mars is now cold and dry, decades of evidence suggest it was once covered with rivers, streams, ponds, lakes and perhaps even seas and oceans. One set of marks all that water left behind come in the form of a network of valleys etched across the Red Planet. Previous research suggested that flowing water carved the network during an era that mostly ended about 3.5 billion to 3.7 billion years ago, and the new study offers another perspective on this time.www.space.com
