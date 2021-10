It is sad that there are not many developers left that can make great episodic narrative adventure games. Telltale Games overreached, underwhelmed, and then shut up shop. The studio was revived, so it is possible they can bring the magic back, if they ever get around to releasing the on-again-off-again Wolf Among Us sequel. DONTNOD Entertainment has been probing the genre for years, but their recent efforts have been average at best. Enter Deck Nine Games, who had their trial by fire with the Life is Strange series back in 2017. Their prequel, Before the Storm, demonstrated a clear understanding of the series. It was good; Life is Strange: True Colors is better.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO