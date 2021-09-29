CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Micah McFadden and Cam Jones Said on Tuesday's Podcast

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 9 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As starting linebackers at Indiana, Micah McFadden and Cam Jones have been basically attached at the hip for four years now. They've played a lot of football side by side, do a lot together off the field and are the best of friends.

For the first time Tuesday, they also did a podcast together, with Jones joining McFadden as a guest on the fifth episode of the Mike & Micah podcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington.

The pair was wildly entertaining during the 30-minute show, broadcast live from the Sports Illustrated Indiana site with host and publisher Tom Brew, and watched by a nice-sized audience at Yogi's and online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Here are the highlights of what they had to say:

— Micah on winning at Western Kentucky

"It was a great environment playing down there. Overall it was a great win, and a great team win, and everybody was excited about it. Obviously, our defense could have performed a little bit better. Their offense was pretty high-powered and they were moving pretty quickly on us.''

— Micah on routine with night games

"Football is all about routine and getting in that schedule. Night games, it's definitely a pretty long process. The nice thing is you might get to wake up a little bit later than usual. You kind of go through the normal walkthroughs and have a few more meetings than we would have normally. After that it's pre-game meal and you're on the bus going to the stadium. You just kind of try to find your routine, but it's definitely a long day at the hotel.

— Cam on time off the field

Cam: "We like just staying home and chilling and cooking food. When the weather is nice, we listen to some music and stay home and cook on the grill. I say I'm the best on the grill, but he's pretty good, too. I think I got the best chicken in Bloomington. We go through some food, most definitely.

Micah: "He won't share his secret ingredient. But it's really good. (Give it 4-stars?) Yeah, most definitely. I can hold my own with these guys. I can do my part.''

— Micah on Coach Allen's linebacker mentality

"It's his mentality as a coach, that linebacker mentality that you have on the field. He sits in all of our meetings, and he makes sure we get all the right feedback from Coach (Charlton) Warren and it's all clarified for us like he wants it to be.''

— Cam on growth in program from beginning

"I think it's just so amazing on how everybody bought in. I can remember my freshman year, we were in a meeting and Coach Allen gave everyone of us chips. He had a bucket, and he said 'put your chip in the bucket if you're all in.' At that moment, I knew everybody was all in and we would experience a change. We had to be patient. It's crazy, but I'm thankful to be a part of this team and a part of this change.''

Watch the entire podcast

Micah McFadden was joined by linebacker teammate Cam Jones for the fifth episode of the Mike & Micah podcast on Tuesday night. He's in the second segment.

Here is the video of the entire 30-minute podcast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MXig_0cBkPRKU00

Listen to all five podcasts on SoundCloud

The audio version of all of the Mike & Micah podcasts are now available on Soundcloud.com. To listen to the podcasts, CLICK HERE

Feel free to share with your friends as well.

Comments / 0

