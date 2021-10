Jonathan Galkin, who co-founded DFA Records with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Tim Goldsworthy in 2001 and had largely been running things in recent years, was ousted from the label by Murphy last summer. After his sudden dismissal, he founded FourFour Records, which will release the new album from former DFA artist Black Dice on Friday. The news of Galkin’s departure only became public when he spoke to writer Shawn Reynaldo for his weekly First Floor newsletter earlier this month.

