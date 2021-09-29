Woman accused of trying to help suspect in deputy's death

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A woman is accused of trying to help a man suspected in the fatal shooting a Florida sheriff's deputy get away. Breiana Tole, 27, drove to Callahan, which is north of Jacksonville, on Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell escape, according to Nassau County Sheriff's officials. But a team of law enforcement officers captured McDowell, 35, at a ball park, and used the handcuffs of Deputy Joshua Moyers while taking him into custody.