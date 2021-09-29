CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Woman accused of trying to help suspect in deputy's death

Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A woman is accused of trying to help a man suspected in the fatal shooting a Florida sheriff's deputy get away. Breiana Tole, 27, drove to Callahan, which is north of Jacksonville, on Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell escape, according to Nassau County Sheriff's officials. But a team of law enforcement officers captured McDowell, 35, at a ball park, and used the handcuffs of Deputy Joshua Moyers while taking him into custody.

The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
NBC News

Senate votes to raise debt limit until December, temporarily avoiding default

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to extend the debt limit through early December, temporarily ending a partisan standoff just 11 days before the government's deadline to avoid a default. The bill passed 50-48, with no Republicans joining Democrats in support. The vote came shortly after the...
CBS News

Biden to restore protections for three national monuments

President Biden is expected to restore protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments on Friday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The three monuments' protections had been scaled back during the Trump administration. "The President's protection of these three national monuments is among a...
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
