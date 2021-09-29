I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning due to the possibility of flash floods. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar in the canyon at 8:41 a.m. NWS is expecting excessive rainfall over the area due to thunderstorms which could cause life-threatening flash flooding and debris flows of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose material. The alert lasts until 1 p.m.