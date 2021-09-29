Happy National Coffee Day! Start your day with a steamy cup of coffee or a nice cold brew
By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
8 days ago
If you wake up every morning thinking about a nice steaming cup of coffee; If people should address you once you fueled your system with a cuppa Joe. If you enjoy a nice meal and can’t leave the premises without accepting a cappuccino or a latte, you are indeed a coffee enthusiast. Happy National Coffee Day to you!
But, wait! If the United States celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29, when the world celebrates International Coffee Day? Coffee lovers are in luck because October 1 is when all countries honor one of the most popular drinks ever.
Let us break this down for you. The history of National Coffee Day seems a bit foggy —pun intended— but it is believed that people chose September 29 because it serves as a reminder to get back to work after the summer. Procrastination found an “enemy” in coffee, and that’s how North Americans turned drinking coffee into a fascinating activity.
As for the rest of the world, each country has its story. However, according to historical records, Coffee is originally from Ethiopia and started a journey making its way through the north into Yemen, where it adopted the name of “Mocha.” Then gained popularity in Egypt, Persia, and Turkey.
As reported by National Today, coffee houses started to open by the name of “Schools of the Wise.” And in a wink of an eye, Arabia became the gatekeeper for coffee, turning the beans into large-scale coffee farming in Southern India. In 1560 coffee made its way through Europe, and the colonizers introduced the beans into the Americas.
According to the Coffee consumption data, worldwide in 2020/21, people consume around 166.63 million bags of coffee, a slight increase from 164 million bags in the previous year. To date, Latin American countries produce most of the coffee the world consumes, with Colombia and Brazil being the leading producers.
The Latinx and Hispanic community adopted the coffee production and turned it into a multimillion-dollar industry. Coffee plays a significant role in improving the livelihood of Latin Americans, and coffee farmers are praised for their hardworking job.
Today, and every day, raise a steamy cup of coffee or a nice cold brew to those farmers collecting the most precious coffee beans so the rest of the world can start the day a stimulating drink.
Find below our curated selection of coffee and salud!
Iced or hot, regular or decaffeinated, cream and sugar or black – no matter how you take your coffee, Quad Citians love their cups of joe!. Celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29, a recent survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over, and here are some of the findings, which may surprise you:
GLEN CARBON – Scooter’s Coffee is brewing up some love and will provide a FREE cup of brewed coffee to loyal and new customers on National Coffee Day, September 29. “Whether it’s National Coffee Day or any day, we are passionate about providing a world-class experience to our guests,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “The Scooter’s Coffee difference is that we source only the highest-quality ingredients and roast the world’s finest specialty coffee beans. While we continue to grow rapidly, Scooter’s Coffee is committed to providing the quickest and best drive-thru interaction in the world. We’re here to make your day with our ‘Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®'”
On Thursday, Panera Bread, also known as St. Louis Bread Co., announced it is dedicating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 to parents of all kinds by offering unlimited free coffee and gallon-sized jugs. Panera said in a statement that parents and caregivers are "one of the groups who want...
We’ve got a couple of big days for coffee lovers this upcoming week…and some huge deals to go along with them!. If your favorite part of waking up…is coffee in your cup, you are not alone. There is nothing like that first smell of a freshly brewed cup of coffee to get your day started. People love their coffee and this week we get not one, but two days to celebrate it. Just about everyone takes it differently, but whether you like it black, or loaded with cream and sugar, we cannot start our day without it.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In honor of National Coffee Day, Funny Library Coffee Shop at the recently-opened Virgin Hotels New Orleans, will be offering $1 drip coffee and $1 cold brew from acclaimed roasters La Colombe. Guests can enjoy coffee specials from 7 a.m. – noon, while enjoying pastries and light bites.
This Wednesday is National Coffee Day which means there are tons of deals for all our caffeine-addicted workaholics!. This means that companies are hooking up everyone today, and here are a few deals you can look forward to today. Starbucks: Bring in a clean, empty reusable cup up to 20...
Your morning (or afternoon) coffee run is about to get so much better, thanks to arguably the best food holiday around. ICYDK, National Coffee Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and your fave java spots are going all in on the deals. We’re talking Starbucks, Dunkin’, Peet’s, and so many more. Mark your calendar — and prepare for a very caffeinated day — because these National Coffee Day deals for 2021 will perk you up with free drinks and more ways to save you some cash on a cup of joe.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Perk up, National Coffee Day is right around the corner bringing coffee lovers all over some amazing deals and freebies. From national chains to local shops, WCCB has compiled a list of coffee places celebrating the day because you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy coffee (and that’s pretty close)!
National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29 — caffeine lovers rejoice — and a number of retailers are offering great deals to celebrate. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee maker at home so you can scale back on your coffee shop habit, we found plenty on sale. One noteworthy deal is the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $95, instead of $133, at Walmart.
Coffee lovers rejoice, and be sure to get a free cup of joe on Wednesday, for National Coffee Day!. Dunkin’ is helping mark the unofficial holiday by offering its DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. It includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited...
The espresso machine that Birchtree Bread Co. used for years to satisfy the morning cravings of countless customers sat behind the taproom counter in storage at Redemption Rock Brewing Co. As the brewery on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester prepared to integrate the machine to its array of beverages, employees practiced...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you a coffee lover? Well Wednesday, September 29 marks National Coffee Day! Here are some fun facts, deals and discounts to take advantage of to help satisfy your caffeine craving. No matter how you take your coffee, Americans love their morning coffee. A recent survey...
In case you hadn’t realised, October 1st is International Coffee Day; you were probably too busy drinking your fifth cup of java of the day to notice. Started in 2015, International Coffee Day is a day to promote and celebrate the cocoa bean beverage. From Starbucks to those cute espresso machines to the humble Macca’s cup, we usually can’t get enough coffee in our lives.
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, related story. If you haven't already taken advantage of the numerous deals offered by companies like Starbucks, Dunkin, Krispy Kreme and more today, check out the link below to find out how you can get a fix for free today.
While National Coffee Day isn't a technical holiday (we wish!), it is recognized by a few companies that brew up special perks. Whether you're a Dunkin' fan, a Starbucks pumpkin spice sipper, or you simply enjoy a McDonald's cup of joe, these are the places to go to today (Sept. 29) to snag a deal:
When it comes to food holidays, this one is by far the best (National Donut Day, the first Friday of June, is a close second). And coffee is just so wonderful, there are two days dedicated to it: National Coffee Day is celebrated each year on Sept. 29, and International Coffee Day follows on Oct. 1.
Calling all coffee addicts! Dayton-based Boston Stoker is paying tribute to the most beloved drink by offering free cups of coffee on National Coffee Day, today, Sept. 29. ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Nominate HERE for your favorites!. Since 2005, National Coffee Day, created by the National Coffee Association, has been celebrating...
