Happy National Coffee Day! Start your day with a steamy cup of coffee or a nice cold brew

If you wake up every morning thinking about a nice steaming cup of coffee; If people should address you once you fueled your system with a cuppa Joe. If you enjoy a nice meal and can’t leave the premises without accepting a cappuccino or a latte, you are indeed a coffee enthusiast. Happy National Coffee Day to you!

But, wait! If the United States celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29, when the world celebrates International Coffee Day? Coffee lovers are in luck because October 1 is when all countries honor one of the most popular drinks ever.

Let us break this down for you. The history of National Coffee Day seems a bit foggy —pun intended— but it is believed that people chose September 29 because it serves as a reminder to get back to work after the summer. Procrastination found an “enemy” in coffee, and that’s how North Americans turned drinking coffee into a fascinating activity.

As for the rest of the world, each country has its story. However, according to historical records, Coffee is originally from Ethiopia and started a journey making its way through the north into Yemen, where it adopted the name of “Mocha.” Then gained popularity in Egypt, Persia, and Turkey.

As reported by National Today, coffee houses started to open by the name of “Schools of the Wise.” And in a wink of an eye, Arabia became the gatekeeper for coffee, turning the beans into large-scale coffee farming in Southern India. In 1560 coffee made its way through Europe, and the colonizers introduced the beans into the Americas.

According to the Coffee consumption data, worldwide in 2020/21, people consume around 166.63 million bags of coffee, a slight increase from 164 million bags in the previous year. To date, Latin American countries produce most of the coffee the world consumes, with Colombia and Brazil being the leading producers.

The Latinx and Hispanic community adopted the coffee production and turned it into a multimillion-dollar industry. Coffee plays a significant role in improving the livelihood of Latin Americans, and coffee farmers are praised for their hardworking job.

Today, and every day, raise a steamy cup of coffee or a nice cold brew to those farmers collecting the most precious coffee beans so the rest of the world can start the day a stimulating drink.

Find below our curated selection of coffee and salud!

Abuela Mami Coffee Abuela Mami Coffee “Miami Twilight” has a smooth taste with low bitterness and low acidity. This is how Cuban grandparents enjoyed coffee in the 1950’s. 100% Arabica Whole Bean Organic Coffee. Certified USDA Organic by CCOF. Non-GMO. Get yours visiting www.abuelamamicoffee.com

Café La Llave Café La Llave, is one of Cubans favorite coffees. Perfect for Cubanos and Cubanas who enjoy a strong and aromatic coffee. The creators of Café La Llave are F. Gaviña & Sons, a company run by the Gaviña family. The history, heritage and experience of the Gaviña family’s coffee dates back 150 years from its humble beginnings in the rich coffee soil of Cuba, where the patriarch Jose Gaviña planted the first beans. Get yours on Amazon.

El Cielito Roasted Coffee Craving coffee from Nicaragua, El Salvador, or Guatemala? El Cielito Roasted Coffee got you covered! Find the most exquisite flavor combinations, whether you prefer notes of Stone Fruit, Chocolate, and Honey with a light body, or subtle sweet notes of Brown Sugar, Peach, and Milk Chocolate with a touch of subtle citrus acidity, the El Cielito Roasted Coffee is indeed a pleasant cup of coffee to start the day with.

Brooklyn Roasting Company In need of a sunny side cup to wake you up? Grown and processed by the Oaxacan State Coffee Producers Network (CEPCO), this lovely coffee is roasted on the light side of medium to highlight its subtle milk chocolate, honey and citrus notes. Get yours visiting www.brooklynroasting.com

Café Santo Domingo Café Santo Domingo is one of the most loved coffee from the Dominican Republic. This exceptional coffee is a rich-flavored, dark-roasted, top-quality coffee, considered the pride and joy of Dominicans. This unique blend is recognized worldwide for its tasty flavor and unique aroma considered one of the best coffees in Latin America and the world. Get yours on Amazon.

Fire Department Coffee Prepare to enjoy a sweet roast that follows up those first vanilla notes with sprinkles of sugary goodness to complete the experience. Vanilla Sprinkle Donut Coffee is a memorable medium roast, made with beans from Central and South America with natural vanilla flavor. This coffee is like the best donuts — it could be breakfast, could be dessert, or you could enjoy it all day long because it’s just that good. Get yours visiting www.firedeptcoffee.com