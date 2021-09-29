CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare County, CA

Low-income residents stifling vaccination rate in county

By Reggie Ellis
thesungazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY – Low-income residents continue to stifle the vaccination rate in Tulare County, not because they don’t have access to the shot but because they are accessing misinformation about the shot on social media. More than half (53%) of Tulare County’s population 12 and older has been vaccinated, about...

thesungazette.com

Comments / 2

Related
reviewjournal.com

Lincoln is first Nevada county rated at ‘low’ risk of COVID transmission

As Nevada continues to make significant strides to curb the spread of the coronavirus, one county has made an encouraging leap. Lincoln County did not have a positive COVID-19 case for two weeks, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human services told the Review-Journal. The county did record a few positive results on Tuesday, the spokesman said, but those were not reflected in Wednesday’s reporting.
NEVADA STATE
whqr.org

Study: Gentrification is pushing low-income renters out of New Hanover County

Kelly Kenoyer: I'm curious about this idea of gentrification. It's something that CFC analyzes a lot. Can you define that term for me?. Dante Haywood: Yeah, gentrification — it's a tricky definition. Usually what people mean when they say gentrification, which is always argued, is a displacement of a community that has traditionally lived there for generations, but also there's the effect of race and income as well.
ECONOMY
WNCT

Fact-checking the connection between low vaccine rates, high case counts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — During the current delta-driven COVID-19 surge, one thing has become even clearer: The lower your group’s vaccine numbers are, the higher your risk is of catching it. Gov. Roy Cooper called out one group in particular for having gotten relatively few vaccines and accounting for a...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Tulare County, CA
Government
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northcentralpa.com

For low-income homeowners and homeowners to be: Lycoming County non-profits are at your service.

Lycoming County is home to many non-profit organizations with a mission to support the local community. Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is highlighting their affordable housing program that educates low-income residents about home management. STEP, Inc. is introducing a program with a similar goal of reducing barriers for homeowners who may lack financial means.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
thesungazette.com

Crabtree retires from VUSD board, Valley life

VISALIA – After eight years of offering frank and unfiltered opinions about issues shaping public schools in California, Visalia Unified trustee John Crabtree is leaving office to pursue a more private life. Crabtree told district administrators last month he would be resigning from the school board as of Oct. 1...
VISALIA, CA
Citizen Online

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 case rate low in Cayuga County

"Breakthrough" cases — vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19 — have been reported in Cayuga County. But the percentage of cases among vaccinated residents has been low. The Cayuga County Health Department said Tuesday that since Jan. 1, shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines became available for health care workers and...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Vaccinations#Poverty Rate#Medi Cal#Pfizer#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Dhcs
thesungazette.com

Residents say duplexes are second loss in battle for their neighborhood

VISALIA – Residents of a quaint neighborhood tucked away off Lovers Lane have seen a lot of changes to their eastern Visalia area. East Gate Manor was built in 1977 and, until the last 10 to 15 years, was a single-family residential area with a few dirt lots creating a buffer between them and the four-lane expressway of Lovers Lane. Those frontage lots eventually were converted to commercial office space and included tenants like Mineral King Produce, Sequoia Orthopedic & Spine, and formerly the Tulare and Kings County Builders Exchange. In 2016, the latter was purchased by Tulare County and repurposed as the Visalia Wellness & Recovery Center, which helps mental health patients with long-term stability transition back into a life that includes the same aspirations as most citizens—a home, a job, a healthy lifestyle and activities with friends and family. Residents opposed the center over fears it would increase homelessness due to its location near another county mental health facility but lost their battle when the facility officially opened in 2018.
VISALIA, CA
sweetwaternow.com

Federal Grant to Help Sweetwater County’s Low-Income Individuals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Thanks to a $223,159 federal Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) awarded to the county, five agencies will continue to assist low-income individuals. During a recent Sweetwater County Commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the acceptance of a federal block grant that will assist five Sweetwater County agencies and seven programs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Kait 8

Long-term facility has concerns about low staff vaccination rates

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Just 33 percent of Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation staff are vaccinated, below the state average of 66 percent. Conlee says the facility is waiting on more details about the vaccine mandate. He’s unsure on how it’ll affect staffing. “Right now, we’re preparing for all...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Jordan's

Another Restriction For Unvaccinated People Making Them More Isolated.

Los Angeles has become the latest major city to announce it will pass its mandate to see anyone unvaccinated banned from entering indoor bars by early next month. Officials made a statement on September 15 that at least one dose of vaccine will need all customers and employees at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges in Los Angeles County for entry to the venues of October 7. A second shot will be required for entry as of November 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy