Low-income residents stifling vaccination rate in county

VISALIA – Residents of a quaint neighborhood tucked away off Lovers Lane have seen a lot of changes to their eastern Visalia area. East Gate Manor was built in 1977 and, until the last 10 to 15 years, was a single-family residential area with a few dirt lots creating a buffer between them and the four-lane expressway of Lovers Lane. Those frontage lots eventually were converted to commercial office space and included tenants like Mineral King Produce, Sequoia Orthopedic & Spine, and formerly the Tulare and Kings County Builders Exchange. In 2016, the latter was purchased by Tulare County and repurposed as the Visalia Wellness & Recovery Center, which helps mental health patients with long-term stability transition back into a life that includes the same aspirations as most citizens—a home, a job, a healthy lifestyle and activities with friends and family. Residents opposed the center over fears it would increase homelessness due to its location near another county mental health facility but lost their battle when the facility officially opened in 2018.

