UPDATE: It seems that these events for the Drive Thru Christmas Lights created on Facebook are scams and more can be read on those here. We're a little ahead of the game but as we draw closer to winter, some awesome events are already being announced for the holiday season and this one in particular looks pretty amazing. The Bicentennial Park Drive Thru Lights Display will be in full effect all December long in Grand Blanc as thousands, possibly millions of lights will be decorated all over as families are being invited to drive through, practically free of charge:

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO