According to Cardano price analysis, the bears are in control. ADA/USD is bearish today. ADA/USD is trading at $2.19. Analysis of the Cardano price shows that bears are attempting to reclaim their position and have already accomplished so far. The bulls were in control of the market last week when the price rose dramatically. But today, as per Cardano’s price analysis, it is evident that they are losing their grip. Price prediction of Cardano shows an eminent drop is expected in the days to come.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO