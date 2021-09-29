Next week is Fire Prevention Week

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly officially proclaims Oct. 3-9, 2021, as Fire Prevention Week in Kansas. The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Safe Kids Kansas, Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs, Kansas State Firefighters Association and Fire Marshals Association of Kansas are all teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.