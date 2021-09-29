CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Israel Adesanya and team will permanently move to the U.S following Dan Hooker’s travel issues

By Nicole Bosco
mymmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya will not be heading back home to New Zealand anytime soon. The world has changed dramatically over the last year and a half, and that has impacted every aspect of our lives. Travel especially has become very difficult. Residents of New Zealand are under lockdown and those who travel abroad have a very hard time getting back home. UFC fighter Dan Hooker is living this nightmare now. Hooker had to plead to leave NZ to attend his fight and now will most likely be stuck in the United States for months. It is because of this that NZ native Israel Adesanya will be relocating to the U.S full time.

mymmanews.com

bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya react after Jon Jones is arrested in Las Vegas

Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya were quick to react after news broke that former UFC champion Jon Jones had been arrested in Las Vegas. Jones was in attendance for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. ‘Bones’ seemed to be in good spirits at the event and even shared optimism about fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 266 predictions, odds, best bets: Dan Hooker, Curtis Blaydes among top choices to consider

One of the biggest MMA PPV events of the year is nearly here. UFC 266 is just a day away with a trio of intriguing bouts topping the marquee including two title fights. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Brian Ortega. Plus, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to extend her run atop the division against top contender Lauren Murphy.
UFC
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
J Cole
ufc.com

Dan Hooker Is Finding The Right Balance Amidst Chaos

When we talk on Tuesday afternoon in New Zealand, Hooker is still at home two days before his flight to Las Vegas. As it stands, Hooker will board his 17-hour flight on Thursday in New Zealand, land in Las Vegas on Thursday night just in time to cut weight for Friday morning’s official weigh-ins – a far cry from the normal schedule of fight week.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dan Hooker ‘tried to fight absolutely everybody’ in the rankings, ‘dumbass’ Armen Tsarukyan was already booked

Dan Hooker has been looking for a fight since June but he hasn’t had much like finding any willing takers. Following a first-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler back in January, the 31-year-old lightweight contender was anxious to compete again after taking time off to rest and recover but the UFC matchmakers were struggling to get him an opponent.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nasrat Haqparast vs Dan Hooker receives an important update

The MMA Gods appeared to be against Nasrat Haqparast vs Dan Hooker. Both men have had every obstacle imaginable leading up to their fight at UFC 266. Dan Hooker had issues with his Visa leading up to the fight which meant he wasn’t able to leave New Zealand like he was supposed to. He is expected to arrive in Las Vegas Thursday just before the weigh-ins on Friday morning.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya says ‘you will never see me fight in New Zealand ever again’ due to lockdown rules

Israel Adesanya has given up on his dream of headlining a UFC card in New Zealand. Adesanya called for his next title defense to happen in Auckland as he wanted to fight at home. Yet, as the country continues to lock down to the pandemic, which includes shutting down gyms like City Kickboxing and making it hard for fighters like Dan Hooker to fight, “The Last Stylebender” has no interest in fighting at home. Instead, he says the ‘bureaucrats’ can make their money elsewhere.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Israel Adesanya Calls New Zealand Government "Racist"

Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters to ever come out of New Zealand, although there is no denying that there are many great talents from the country. Adesanya has a few teammates who train with him in New Zealand, including Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker. These two fighters will be participating in UFC 266, and they have been hard at work preparing for what is in front of them.
SOCIETY
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker says City Kickboxing will likely relocate from New Zealand due to lockdown rules: ‘Our hand is forced’

Dan Hooker, a captain of City Kickboxing, says the gym will likely move from New Zealand. Due to New Zealand’s strict lockdown rules, the gym was shut down, and Hooker and other fighters couldn’t train. To make matters worse, the country has closed the quarantine booking system, meaning if you leave the country now, it may be a year or before you are allowed to return. With that, Hooker says the team at CKB has discussed moving the gym elsewhere to get away from New Zealand.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC 266 results: Dan Hooker calls out Beneil Dariush after dominating Nasrat Haqparast to win lopsided decision

Dan Hooker faced an ordeal just to get to UFC 266 on Saturday night but he made the most of his trip after winning a lopsided decision over Nasrat Haqparast. Thanks to travel restrictions and awaiting a visa approval, Hooker didn’t arrive in Las Vegas until late Thursday night but he still made weight and then put on a strong performance over all three rounds against Haqparast on the preliminary card.
UFC
USA Today

Dan Hooker: Relocating to U.S. 'has to happen' after UFC 266 work visa, travel ordeal

LAS VEGAS – Dan Hooker is calm and collected after making it through a rollercoaster experience leading up to UFC 266. Hooker (20-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) successfully made weight Friday morning ahead of his lightweight fight with Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. He stepped on the scale less than 15 hours after landing in Las Vegas for the fight.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Israel Adesanya Said He’s Making The United States His New Home

Israel Adesanya said he’s leaving his home country, New Zealand. Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, said he plans to move to the United States because the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect New Zealand, prohibiting fighters to train together ahead of their fights. His teammate Dan Hooker also had struggles with the country leading up to his UFC 266 matchup.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nasrat Haqparast releases statement following unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 266

UFC lightweight prospect Nasrat Haqparast released a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 266. Haqparast took the fight with Hooker on short notice after the New Zealander was having problems finding an opponent for the UFC 266 card. Haqparast stepped up on short notice and took the fight, but the week before the event was set to take place, his mother passed away. Haqparast flew back home to Germany for the funeral and then he ran into visa issues on his way back home, an issue that Hooker also ran into. Fortunately, Haqparast was able to get his visa and so was Hooker, and the two put on a great fight for the fans. However, Haqparast came out on the wrong end of the decision as he lost on the cards.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya’s coach says Derek Brunson not Robert Whittaker is next for the middleweight champ

Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson 2 will likely be next, Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman revealed. After Brunson submitted Darren Till in September, he called for a title shot against Adesanya. However, many assumed Adesanya’s next fight would be against Whittaker, which Dana White hinted at the fight being in January or February next year.
COMBAT SPORTS

