Israel Adesanya and team will permanently move to the U.S following Dan Hooker’s travel issues

Israel Adesanya will not be heading back home to New Zealand anytime soon. The world has changed dramatically over the last year and a half, and that has impacted every aspect of our lives. Travel especially has become very difficult. Residents of New Zealand are under lockdown and those who travel abroad have a very hard time getting back home. UFC fighter Dan Hooker is living this nightmare now. Hooker had to plead to leave NZ to attend his fight and now will most likely be stuck in the United States for months. It is because of this that NZ native Israel Adesanya will be relocating to the U.S full time.