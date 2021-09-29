How To Transfer Your Outer Wilds Save For Echoes Of The Eye

Quantum is one of the basic elements of Outer Wilds you need to understand to fully explore its very strange solar system. Quantum objects have very different properties than basically anything else in the universe, and it took me awhile to really “get” how it all works — Quantum objects are like Schrodinger’s Cat. They can be at any number of locations and states when not observed. Only when a Quantum object is observed does it take a solid state and remain that way… for as long as it is observed, at least.

