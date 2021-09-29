Brazil call up Thiago Silva, seven other Premier League players, confident they’ll play this time

Sebastian Vettel has questioned the decision to cut the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to three days from next season. By tradition, the famous race weekend sees practice take place on Thursday with a rest day on Friday, which would usually be filled by off-the-track events and festivities. But Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that will change from 2022, with practice set to be held on Friday like the rest of the calendar. The scheduling of qualifying and the race itself remains unchanged but the shortening of the weekend is intended to reduce the time the teams spend...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO