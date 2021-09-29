CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brazil call up Thiago Silva, seven other Premier League players, confident they’ll play this time

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil (and other South and Central American countries) are confident they will avoid the issues seen during the previous international break, when Premier League players were prevented from traveling and joining up with their teams, but then faced five-day bans from FIFA, which were only avoided after some last-minute negotiations between the governing bodies.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Every chance Thiago Silva wins new deal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the way Thiago Silva has kicked off the season. For his part, Tuchel would be happy to keep hold of the veteran beyond the end of this campaign. He said, "It's just up to him. I cannot answer if he will extend right...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Brazil calls up 8 EPL players for World Cup qualifying

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil called up eight English Premier League players on Friday for World Cup qualifiers while hoping to avoid a repeat of farcical scenes which saw health officials come on the field to interrupt the team’s match against Argentina earlier this month. FIFA is hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Thiago Silva
Yardbarker

Virgil van Dijk Makes Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger Admission

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger as two of the best defenders in the world. After missing ten months of the season with a knee injury, van Dijk has been speaking about his fellow defenders in his position and picked out several centre-backs he believes are the best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Thiago Silva will join Brazil squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Thiago Silva will join up with Brazil for their World Cup qualifiers. Thiago Silva did not travel during the previous international break and for a while looked set to be one of several players suspended for the next round of club games at the start of September. However the Brazil Federation did not pursue that course of action with FIFA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thiago Silva off to Brazil as Tuchel laments ‘impossible’ situation

Thiago Silva is one of a fairly significant number of Premier League footballers heading off to international duty in red-listed countries, which will necessitate a mandatory quarantine period following after their return. While thanks to a recent comprise and allowance from the UK government, they will be able to participate in training and games immediately, they will have to isolate from the rest of their families and the rest of society for those ten days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Central American#Argentinian#Brazilian#The Premier League#The Champions League#Globo Esporte#Sport Witness Brazil#Instagram
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel unhappy with changes to Monaco Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has questioned the decision to cut the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to three days from next season. By tradition, the famous race weekend sees practice take place on Thursday with a rest day on Friday, which would usually be filled by off-the-track events and festivities. But Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that will change from 2022, with practice set to be held on Friday like the rest of the calendar. The scheduling of qualifying and the race itself remains unchanged but the shortening of the weekend is intended to reduce the time the teams spend...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp demands Government solution to club-versus-country row with Brazil amid eight Premier League call-ups

Jurgen Klopp has urged the UK Government to find "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-versus-country row over Covid quarantine rules. Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho are among eight Brazil call-ups, along with Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Emerson Royal of Tottenham, Thiago Silva from Chelsea, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Raphinha from Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva among eight Premier League stars called up by Brazil for World Cup qualifiers as club chiefs seek to strike deal to avoid more quarantine chaos

Eight Premier League players have been named in Brazil's squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers. English clubs collectively agreed not to release players to countries on the Government's coronavirus 'red list' for September's internationals, which included Brazil. The Brazilian federation (CBF) was one of four national associations who initially...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool midfielder Thiago ruled out of key Premier League & Champions League games

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Spain international will not figure again for the Reds until after the October international break. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara will likely be ruled out of his plans until after the October international break, with the Spain international set to sit out key Premier League and Champions League games through injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brazil name eight Premier League players in latest squad

Brazil have selected eight Premier League players for October's World Cup qualifiers despite the country remaining on the UK's travel red list. Last month most English clubs refused to release players called up by South American countries. Currently anyone travelling to Brazil from the UK must quarantine for 14 days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brazil to name a squad including Premier League players TODAY as football authorities try to strike deals to avoid more quarantine chaos... with talks ongoing over safe 'bubbles' for stars heading to red-list countries

Brazil, Premier League, Colombia, FIFA World Cup, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, South America, Mira que te como hermano, Cristian Romero, Roberto Firmino. Brazil will announce a squad today for their next three World Cup qualifiers as football’s authorities try to strike a deal with Governments to avoid a repeat of last month’s shambles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

Best Prop Bets For Premier League Matchday Seven Slate

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Premier League continues this weekend for Matchday Seven, filled with exciting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy