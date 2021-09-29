Elizabeth Anne Krusz, 33, passed away Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. She was born Sept. 30, 1987, in Detroit. Liz — also known to many as Eli — grew up in Grosse Pointe Woods. She earned an associate degree in general studies from Macomb Community College and worked there 10 years as an English and philosophy tutor. She also was a dedicated employee of Grace Community Church and, most recently, Port Huron’s famous Troy Cleaners. Liz had a strong faith in Jesus as her Lord and savior. She attended Grace many years and then Bridges Church.