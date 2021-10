The KLAY coin shows the 20-and-100-day EMAs are on the verge of giving a bullish crossover. The KLAY/BTC pair trades at 0.00002794 BTC with a loss of 2.53%. As mentioned in my previous article on Klaytn, the coin price bounced from the $1 support by displying a double bottom pattern. The token price sustained the breakout of this bullish pattern and started climbing towards the higher levels of the chart. Furthermore, the price again gave a breakout from a minor resistance level of $1.42, which can provide another quick entry opportunity for crypto traders.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO