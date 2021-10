Whenever Thor: The Dark World comes into the conversation, fans would usually rank it as one of their least favorite MCU films or at the bottom rank of the list. To be fair, the film did well at the box office, but the responses from fans and critics haven't been as high as any of the MCU's mid or top-tier films. The sequel was followed up by Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 which reignited the interest in the God of Thunder.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO