35K Hoosiers have gotten 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine, according to Indiana health officials

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis organizations received grants Monday to help reduce violence in the community. The grants came from the Office of Public Health and Safety. The program has been around sine 2018, giving away $300,000 annually to organizations that work with individuals who are at risk of becoming violent criminals. In 2021, $140,000 of American Rescue Plan funding was added to the total to benefit organizations focused on mental health issues. Mental health emergencies have increased during the pandemic, leading to an uptick in violence.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO