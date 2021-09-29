CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

35K Hoosiers have gotten 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine, according to Indiana health officials

 8 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials provided an update on COVID-19 and its impact in Indiana Wednesday. State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, spoke during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Indiana Department of Health is holding a five-week clinic of free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

