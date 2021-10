Mila Kunis has defended the way she and husband Ashton Kutcher parent their children.This summer, Kunis admitted that the couple does not believe in washing their children every day. They told the Armchair Expert podcast that they only wash their young children if they “see dirt on them”. Kunis also said that she never showered much as a child.Following the comments, the couple received a great deal of online criticism and Kunis has now responded during her appearance on TheEllen DeGeneres Show.When DeGeneres brought up her past comments, Kunis called it “so dumb” and proceeded to explain how the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO