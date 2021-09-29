CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive linemen cast aside by Dolphins are outperforming ones kept. And news from Flores

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins have made myriad missteps in selecting offensive linemen early in the draft this century, from Wade Smith to Jonathan Martin to Dallas Thomas, among others. Whether any of the three linemen selected in the first 42 spots of the past two drafts — Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Liam Eichenberg — become very good long-term starters remains a question. It’s too soon to know.

