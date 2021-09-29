Offensive linemen cast aside by Dolphins are outperforming ones kept. And news from Flores

Some things just aren’t meant to be. It’s not meant to be for there to be peace in the Middle East, for cold weather in South Florida, or for high school to be an easy experience. It also isn’t meant to be for the Miami Dolphins to have a talented, dominant offensive line. Miami’s line hasn’t been proficient at blocking for both the run and pass since the early to mid-1970s. Even in years when they were talented overall, such as during the Marino era, or in the 2000s, with Ricky Williams, they’ve tended to be one-dimensional, able to block for the pass, but not the run or vice versa.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO