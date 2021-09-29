Boyz II Men coming to Kansas Star Arena in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boyz II Men will perform their top hits on stage at Kansas Star Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. Throughout their 25-year career, the group has received four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Additionally, Boyz II Men received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency in Las Vegas.