Starting this week, first-class mail deliveries will take almost 40 percent longer

Have you ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, it could be that your items were lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)

