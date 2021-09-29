Starting this week, first-class mail deliveries will take almost 40 percent longer
(WJW/NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Postal Service plan to slow down some of its mail deliveries goes into effect this week. The new service standards, set to start Friday, mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals such as magazines. The postal service will increase transit time by one to two days for first-class mail traveling longer distances. That means mail sent out of state will likely take five days instead of three days.www.mychamplainvalley.com
