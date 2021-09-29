CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Starting this week, first-class mail deliveries will take almost 40 percent longer

By Nexstar Media Wire
mychamplainvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW/NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Postal Service plan to slow down some of its mail deliveries goes into effect this week. The new service standards, set to start Friday, mean USPS will increase the delivery time for 39% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals such as magazines. The postal service will increase transit time by one to two days for first-class mail traveling longer distances. That means mail sent out of state will likely take five days instead of three days.

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware County Daily Times

Why U.S. Postal Service mail deliveries have gotten slower

With the U.S. Postal Service struggling to make deliveries on schedule it has now given itself more time to complete longer-distance mailings. The changes, which took effect Oct. 1, also include a temporary price increase on packages. The new standards for first-class mail and periodicals extend the delivery time for...
INDUSTRY
thedesertreview.com

USPS mail delivery will get significantly slower starting today

From here to there and there to here, the Postal Service now will go in low gear. Friday marks the debut of the United States Postal Service’s new delivery standards, under which the target for delivering first-class mail goes from three days or less to five days or less, according to CBS News.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Popculture

USPS Mail Delivery to Slow Down: Here's What to Know and Why

Starting this weekend, Americans may have perceived a general slowing in their mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service. According to a report by CBS News, this is an intentional part of a plan by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to cut costs for the agency. However, It imposes some concerns directly on Americans themselves.
INDUSTRY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rep. Brenda Lawrence concerned over how USPS changes will impact seniors, small businesses

DETROIT – Several changes recently took effect at the United States Postal Service that will impact how you send and receive mail. The new standards were implemented Saturday that will lengthen delivery times -- packages, magazines and letters traveling long distances could take up to five days to arrive instead of two or three. Additionally, the cost to ship packages for the holidays will go up temporarily.
DETROIT, MI
fox5dc.com

USPS raises prices for holiday season; some deliveries to take longer

WASHINGTON - It’s never too early to get those holiday packages in the mail, especially now that deliveries will take longer and cost you more. The U.S. Postal Service implemented new service standards for first-class mail and periodicals on Oct. 1. USPS said the new standards will "increase delivery reliability, consistency, and efficiency for our customers and across our network."
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#First Class Mail#Us Postal Service#Wjw#Nexstar#U S Postal Service#Washington Post#The Associated Press
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and Postal Service packages. Here's how

Have you ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, it could be that your items were lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
CNET

USPS slowdown: What to know about new delivery delays and price hikes

Sending letters or packages across the country through the US Postal Service often feels like a game of chance. During the first quarter of this year, around 20% of first-class mail was delivered late. And if you rely on the Postal Service to do business or pay bills -- as 160 million residences and companies do -- you're now in for a bumpier ride.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NBC News

More mail delays coming as postal workers worry about future of post office

Changes to the delivery standards of the United States Postal Service are expected to cause delays in mail delivery for many Americans as early as this weekend, adding to the concerns many postal workers have about the future of the post office, and raising more questions about the motives of embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
INDUSTRY
CBS Tampa

USPS Slowdown: Why You Should Expect Longer Mail Delivery Times This Holiday Season

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — This year’s rush of mailing holiday packages is right around the corner. With that, the USPS is issuing a new message to mailers: Expect a slowdown of mail delivery. The new standards will impact 40% of first class mail, revising existing one-to-three day service standards to five days. People in downtown Denver who rely on prompt mail delivery for business told KCNC-TV news of the USPS slowdown is frustrating. “I personally mail CBD out to my customers and it’s timely for them because their pets are waiting on their medicine,” said Danielle Jarock, who owns Quality Paws Natural Pet. “I...
HOLIDAY, FL
NJ.com

Expect your mail to take longer after processing center’s roof collapse, U.S. Postal Service says

Delivery times have been increased for mail after part of the roof of a processing center Kearny collapsed when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida blasted through the state. Seven people were hurt at a U.S. Postal Service bulk mail facility on 1200 Harrison Avenue in Kearny when heavy rains from Tropical Storm Ida caused a roof to collapse while 300 people were at work inside the massive mail processing facility on Sept. 1.
KEARNY, NJ
foxbaltimore.com

Fourth stimulus check? Some people get up to $7,500 in these 10 states

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three rounds of stimulus payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate President Joe Biden's massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
BALTIMORE, MD
reviewjournal.com

USPS changes taking effect Friday likely to mean slower first-class mail

Mail delivery for Nevadans will be pricier and slower for some customers starting Friday, when the U.S. Postal Service will implement its new service standards. Delivery times for certain mail traveling longer distances will increase by up to two days. The agency said in a press release that 61 percent...
INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

New Post Office plan will make mail take longer and cost more

Oct. 1 didn’t just mark the first day you were allowed to play Hocus Pocus on repeat. It was the start of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s new 10-year plan to get the USPS out of the red, which is expected to make the mail more expensive and take longer to deliver.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy