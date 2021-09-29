Relayer – 14-minute overview trailer, limited edition announced for Japan

Check out 14 minutes of gameplay from the Necromancer class, newly added to Diablo 2: Resurrected for the full release. Necromancer was one of two classes not available to play in the previous alphas or betas, along with the Assassin. Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster of the original Diablo 2 and all of its expansion content. This remaster contains updated graphics, audio, and cinematics, and is now on both console and PC. The game boasts cross-progression across all platforms and retains the same classic gameplay from the original. Choose from seven classes and loot your way across the world to stop the Dark Wanderer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO