Relayer – 14-minute overview trailer, limited edition announced for Japan

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKadokawa Games has released a 14-minute overview trailer for mecha strategy RPG Relayer. The publisher also announced the game’s pre-order bonuses and limited edition for Japan. Users who pre-order or purchase the 7,980 yen physical edition of Relayer early enough will receive a product code for the downloadable content “Tera’s Rare Item Set,” which includes armor and a custom chip that can be equipped to your mecha, job points (for character development), and Star Gold (in-game currency).

