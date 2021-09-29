North Country long term care facilities have higher staff vaccination rate than hospitals
As the deadline for healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has passed, facilities in the North Country are comparing their progress. New York Governor Kathy Hochul reports that vaccination rates have increased among staff at hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities. According to Hochul, 92% of New York nursing home staff, 92% of hospital staff and 89% of adult care facility staff had complied with the mandate.www.mychamplainvalley.com
