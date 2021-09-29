CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

North Country long term care facilities have higher staff vaccination rate than hospitals

By Isabella Colello
mychamplainvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the deadline for healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has passed, facilities in the North Country are comparing their progress. New York Governor Kathy Hochul reports that vaccination rates have increased among staff at hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities. According to Hochul, 92% of New York nursing home staff, 92% of hospital staff and 89% of adult care facility staff had complied with the mandate.

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Long-Term Care Insurance Offers More Than Just Nursing Home Coverage

The first image that often comes to mind when people think about long-term care is an elderly person sitting alone in a depressing nursing home. The misconceptions about what long-term care involves and peoples’ images of the most common care settings are understandable, since long-term care insurance originally started as nursing home insurance four decades ago. However, it has evolved into a much more flexible solution that allows you to receive care in a variety of settings.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
ifiberone.com

Soap Lake long-term care facility suspends outdoor and indoor visits due to COVID-19

SOAP LAKE - McKay Healthcare & Rehab is barring visitors from the facility due to possible presence of coronavirus in the facility. Staff at McKay say two workers tested positive for coronavirus on Friday; they have since been quarantined. The suspension of indoor and outdoor visits to the facility is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 29. Window visits are still available, but need to be scheduled 24 hours in advance.
SOAP LAKE, WA
Bay News 9

When booster shots start at long-term care facilities remains uncertain

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Booster shots for many high-risk Americans can officially be given to help curb the deadly impacts from COVID-19, but details on when that will happen are still fuzzy, especially for Floridians who are most at risk for getting the virus — including those living in care facilities or nursing homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Long Term Care Facilities#Home Care#Franklin
healio.com

Long-term care facilities face high burden of norovirus outbreaks

Long-term care facilities in the United States have a high burden of norovirus outbreaks, which result in a significant number of deaths and hospitalizations, according to CDC surveillance data. “Norovirus is the most common gastroenteric disease in the U.S., causing around 20 million illnesses nationwide each year. We know from...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
Cedar Valley Daily Times

State reports 29 active COVID outbreaks in long-term care facilities

At least 284 residents and workers in Iowa nursing homes are infected with COVID-19 as a result of current, ongoing outbreaks in 29 different care facilities. That includes Maple Crest Manor in Fayette County. As recently as Aug. 1, there was only one Iowa nursing home with an active COVID-19...
HEALTH SERVICES
nny360.com

Area hospitals report impact of vaccine mandate, staff vaccination rates

MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network on Tuesday reported the impact of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on three area hospitals. Hospitals in Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties are part of the Vermont-based health network, including Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Essex County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whdh.com

CDC vaccine advisers endorse giving Covid-19 boosters to people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed giving booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to people 65 and older long term care facility residents. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on the question: “A single Pfizer/BioNtech covid 19 vaccine booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
journaltrib.com

Tioga Long Term Care Center sees new cases this week among staff, residents

The Tioga Long Term Care Center has had eight people -- three residents and five staff members -- test positive for COVID-19. The first positive test result was discovered on Sept. 25, followed by additional positives on Sept. 28. The medical center has six staff members isolating or quarantining due...
TIOGA, ND
lakepowelllife.com

Arizona Long Term Care Facilities Facing A Workforce Crisis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The Arizona Health Care Association (AHCA), representing more than 170 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the state released a workforce survey. Those survey results revealed an urgent need to address the labor shortage facing the long term care profession. Key findings from AHCA members include:
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy