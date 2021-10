Republicans passed voter suppression bills but that wasn't enough? Now they want to waste tax dollars to investigate the complete lack of voter fraud in Montana. Republicans, come and work with us at the polls. You will realize that we are trained about the requirements we must maintain to guard every vote. We, your neighbors, work the polls holding ourselves to the highest standards! Republicans are doing this because, I suspect, the brain trust of Manzella and Tschida have convinced them about some conspiracy theory, continuing the grift.

12 HOURS AGO