Man Who Shot At Newark Police From Balcony Charged With Aggravated Assault (VIDEO)

By Valerie Musson
 8 days ago
A man caught on video firing a gun at Newark police officers from a balcony was charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

Carlos Green, 64, was on the second-floor balcony of a home on the 300 block of South 18th Street when he fired the weapon at officers responding to a shooting report around 11:45 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Residents from the first and third floors of the building were evacuated with help from the Newark Police Division’s Emergency Response Team.

Robots and pole cameras were used to ensure that all residents had escaped safely, O’Hara said.

Green was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Officers later carried out a search warrant at Green’s apartment, leading to charges for aggravated assault against police, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and hindering apprehension.

“I commend these officers who, like so many other of our officers do, courageously responded to a report of shots fired and placed their lives on the line for the safety of our community,” O’Hara said. “The officers remained calm despite being fired upon, and performed their duty with the utmost restraint and determination.”

“And because of their professionalism, innocent people were evacuated from danger, the suspect was safely taken into custody, and no one was injured despite this dangerous situation.”

