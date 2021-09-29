CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Orange lobster at Arizona restaurant donated to aquarium

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiTzs_0cBkKboZ00

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A lobster with an unusual bright orange coloration was spared the dinner plate at an Arizona restaurant and given a new home at an aquarium.

Workers at Nobu Japanese restaurant at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale said the lobster stood out from among its peers after a recent delivery.

"One, in particular, more or less caught our eye," Nobu Executive Chef Carl Murray told KPNX-TV. "I said, 'Hey for curiosity's sake, let's call the aquarium here and see what we have.'"

Murray said the kitchen staff decided not to steam the orange lobster, and instead contacted the OdySea Aquarium.

"The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection," director of animal care Dave Peranteau said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Nobu for recognizing the lobster's significance and reaching out to us regarding this incredible ambassador for its species."

Aquarium officials said the lobster will likely live a longer life at the facility than it would in the wild, as it's bright coloration would likely draw extra attention from predators.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Kangaroo temporarily escapes Oklahoma petting zoo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped with two others from an Oklahoma petting zoo caused a stir when it was spotted on a local road. Oasis Animal Adventures in Eucha confirmed the facility's gate wasn't properly shut Tuesday night, and staff arrived Wednesday morning to find four kangaroos outside of their pens.
OKLAHOMA STATE
UPI News

United Airlines to add 3,500 daily flights in December

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- United Airlines is gearing up to meet an anticipated busy holiday travel season with its largest schedule since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago-based company announced Thursday that it will operate more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, amounting to 91% of its 2019 capacity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Rare dish sells for $1.7M after being found in a drawer in Scotland

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A 16th century dish bearing a biblical scene by artist Nicola da Urbino sold for more than $1.7 million after being found in a drawer in Scotland. British auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull said the firm's European ceramics specialist was examining the contents of Lowood House, a country house in the Scottish Borders, when she found the dish in a drawer.
ECONOMY
UPI News

Dry cleaning emergency leads man to $1 million Powerball jackpot

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a dry cleaning emergency involving his son's jacket led to his winning a $1 million Powerball jackpot. The 51-year-old Prince George's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up his son from school when they realized the boy had closed his fleece jacket in the car door and it was dragging on the ground.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
191K+
Followers
41K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy