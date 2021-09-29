Orange lobster at Arizona restaurant donated to aquarium

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A lobster with an unusual bright orange coloration was spared the dinner plate at an Arizona restaurant and given a new home at an aquarium.

Workers at Nobu Japanese restaurant at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale said the lobster stood out from among its peers after a recent delivery.

"One, in particular, more or less caught our eye," Nobu Executive Chef Carl Murray told KPNX-TV. "I said, 'Hey for curiosity's sake, let's call the aquarium here and see what we have.'"

Murray said the kitchen staff decided not to steam the orange lobster, and instead contacted the OdySea Aquarium.

"The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection," director of animal care Dave Peranteau said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Nobu for recognizing the lobster's significance and reaching out to us regarding this incredible ambassador for its species."

Aquarium officials said the lobster will likely live a longer life at the facility than it would in the wild, as it's bright coloration would likely draw extra attention from predators.