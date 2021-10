Virginia parents on Monday slammed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's recent statement that parents should not be telling schools what to teach. "It’s him demonstrating a fundamental lack of understanding of how the government works. The school board is elected by the parents, the parents are the authority, the citizens are the authority over the school board, and actually, over all governments in the United States. So, I know he was governor before, but he seems to be confused about how these things work," disabled U.S. Army veteran Joe Mobley told "Fox & Friends."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO